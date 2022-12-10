Kentucky pulls away from Yale 69-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty early, but Kentucky pulled away from Yale late to get the win 69-59.

Oscar Tshiebwe dominated with 28 points and 12 rebounds, leading all scorers and rebounders. Antonio Reeves and Sahvir Wheeler also finished in double figures with 10 points each.

The Wildcats will be back in action next Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York when they take on UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. Tip is set for 5:15 and you can catch it on WYMT.

