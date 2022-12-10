Jackson County Lady Generals claim third place at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve reached our second consolation game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

Friday night’s first game pitted the Jackson County Lady Generals taking on the Floyd Central Lady Jaguars in the girls third place game.

And it was Jackson County with first blood throughout the first half, taking about a nine point lead into the halftime locker room, 34-25.

Scoring was rather low throughout the 3rd quarter, with the score just 41-32.

Jackson County did keep their foot on the gas, however, in the fourth quarter, pulling away for an 59-46 win.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.