Jackson County Lady Generals claim third place at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Jackson County Lady Generals advance in All "A" Classic
Jackson County Lady Generals advance in All "A" Classic(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve reached our second consolation game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

Friday night’s first game pitted the Jackson County Lady Generals taking on the Floyd Central Lady Jaguars in the girls third place game.

And it was Jackson County with first blood throughout the first half, taking about a nine point lead into the halftime locker room, 34-25.

Scoring was rather low throughout the 3rd quarter, with the score just 41-32.

Jackson County did keep their foot on the gas, however, in the fourth quarter, pulling away for an 59-46 win.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
The Bogus Beggar
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County

Latest News

Game one on night one of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Fighting for a spot in the final, Mountain Classic Boys semis
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Will Levis and Liam Coen.
Reports: Liam Coen heading back to Kentucky
C-Rod to Skip Bowl Game - December 8, 2022
C-Rod to Skip Bowl Game - December 8, 2022