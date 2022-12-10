High School Scoreboard - December 9, 2022

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is in full swing.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Whitley County 78, Owsley County 18

Corbin 81, York Institute (Tenn.) 65

Harlan 75, Breathitt County 56 (WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic)

Perry Central 52, Harlan County 50 (WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic)

Bell County 91, Lynn Camp 77

Lee County 83, Buckhorn 70

Boyle County 65, Clay County 62

Estill County 82, Wolfe County 50

OBI 71, Middlesboro 68

Paintsville 50, Belfry 49

Pineville 73, Berea 47

Pulaski County 86 Casey County 44

Rockcastle County 64, Barbourville 55

Wayne County 60, Southwestern 47

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Jackson County 59, Floyd Central 46 (WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic)

Harlan County 59, Leslie County 43

Martin County 73, Shelby Valley 28

Lawrence County 74, Pike Central 27

Bath County 80, Powell County 56

Pulaski County 69, Casey County 55

South Laurel 73, Southwestern 69

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County woman charged in child porn case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

Latest News

Food City Flashback 2021
Food City Flashback: The Mountain Classic Miracle Part 2
North Laurel places third in Game Day Small Division
Mountain spirit squads compete at KHSAA State Championships
WYMT Game of the Week
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 9, 2022
Boys Mountain Classic Semifinal: Harlan County vs. Perry Central - December 9, 2022
Boys Mountain Classic Semifinal: Harlan County vs. Perry Central - December 9, 2022