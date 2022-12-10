High School Scoreboard - December 9, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is in full swing.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Whitley County 78, Owsley County 18
Corbin 81, York Institute (Tenn.) 65
Harlan 75, Breathitt County 56 (WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic)
Perry Central 52, Harlan County 50 (WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic)
Bell County 91, Lynn Camp 77
Lee County 83, Buckhorn 70
Boyle County 65, Clay County 62
Estill County 82, Wolfe County 50
OBI 71, Middlesboro 68
Paintsville 50, Belfry 49
Pineville 73, Berea 47
Pulaski County 86 Casey County 44
Rockcastle County 64, Barbourville 55
Wayne County 60, Southwestern 47
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Jackson County 59, Floyd Central 46 (WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic)
Harlan County 59, Leslie County 43
Martin County 73, Shelby Valley 28
Lawrence County 74, Pike Central 27
Bath County 80, Powell County 56
Pulaski County 69, Casey County 55
South Laurel 73, Southwestern 69
