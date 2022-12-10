Harlan overwhelms Breathitt County for trip to WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The boys are back on the court to see who’s heading to tomorrow night’s championship game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

It’s a rematch with a championship berth on the line as the Breathitt County Bobcats take on the Harlan Green Dragons.

Harlan quick out of the gate with three three-pointers in the first couple of minutes, forcing a Breathitt County timeout. A barrage of three point shots helped Harlan take a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Harlan continued to rain in shots from beyond the arc, quickly stretching the lead to more than 20 midway through the quarter. The Green Dragons would continue to breathe fire, sustaining a double digit lead through Breathitt County’s attempt at a run. Harlan led at the half 45-20.

Harlan’s unrelenting pace continued through the third quarter, doubling their halftime lead to 66-36.

Breathitt County would attempt to make some inroads in the fourth quarter, but it was all Green Dragons as they take it 75-56.

Harlan will move on to Saturday night’s championship game to take on the winner of Harlan County vs. Perry Central at 7:30 p.m.

Breathitt County will play in the boys third place game against the other team from tonight’s second semifinal. The third place game will tip off at approximately 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

