Gloomy weather continues into the weekend, isolated showers possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Isolated showers stick around for the weekend. Will it rain everywhere? No, but some of you may need the umbrella at times.

Tonight through Sunday night

Gloomy weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or two is possible, especially over our southern counties, but most of us should stay dry and cool. Dense fog will also be possible overnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-40s.

Into Sunday, we remain partly to mostly cloudy. Again, an isolated shower or two is possible, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures reach the lower-50s across the region.

We start to dry out and clear out by Sunday night. Low temperatures tumble into the mid-30s. Be sure to grab the jacket if you have any plans!

Tracking Our Next Weather System

Sunshine looks to return as we start the work week! We stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday. Highs only reach the upper-40s and lower-50s. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-20s.

Clouds will increase across the mountains on Tuesday, but we look to stay dry. Temperatures reach the lower-50s by Tuesday afternoon. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s.

Our next weather system looks to sweep into the region by Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, and some of those could be heavy at times. Again, temperatures top out in the lower-50s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

Scattered showers continue into Thursday under a cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the lower-50s, but we quickly fall into the lower-30s by Thursday night!

Extended Forecast

The forecast looks interesting by Friday and the weekend.

Models are hinting at possible snow showers as we close out the work week. We are also tracking a major cooldown. Highs on Friday only reach the upper-30s, with lows dipping into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

The forecast does not change much on Saturday. We stay cold with possible snow flurries. We still have plenty of time to watch out for this, and we will keep you posted.

