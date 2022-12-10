Food City Flashback: The Mountain Classic Miracle Part 2

(WYMT) - Where were you on December 4, 2018? If you weren’t in Perry Central’s gym for the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH, you missed what has been called the Mountain Classic Miracle, Part 2.

The Harlan County Black Bears found themselves in the semifinal of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic in 2018. They were up two points against Perry Central.

Dylan Cornett stepped in to change the tide of the game, though. And made one of the best shots in tournament history.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.