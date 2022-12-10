Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County

By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the county led to multiple arrests.

So far this month, they said they have made five arrests related to the trafficking of meth.

Police said 64-year-old Marty Stewart, 40-year-old David Baker and 59-year-old Marcus Helton, all from Kettle Island, were charged with drug trafficking.

Deputies also reported 44-year-old William Napier and 52-year-old Anthony Cloud, both of Newtown, were charged with trafficking meth.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Operation Unite.

In a Facebook post, they said more arrests and charges were pending.

