Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive

Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests for new children’s coats this year, due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, tornadoes in Western Kentucky and inflation.(Devine Carama)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive.

Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests for new children’s coats this year, due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, tornadoes in Western Kentucky and inflation. He said they still need 2,500 coats to meet this year’s goal.

Carama said he walked from the Russell Cave Road area to the downtown area this morning. He plans to stay downtown until today’s UK basketball, then walk Nicholasville Road toward Fayette Mall. He hasn’t determined his exact path from there, but Carama said he will continue walking until 3 or 4 a.m. Sunday morning, then will take a break to rest before resuming the walk later Sunday morning.

Tuesday is the final day to donate to the coat drive. To donate, visit the Believing in Forever website.

Personal or business checks can be made payable to “Believing in Forever Inc.” and dropped off in the mail slot at 209 Castlewood Drive in Lexington.

