Corbin wins WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Girls Championship

(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful trophy was on the line as the girls championship game hit the Perry Central court for 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

The Corbin Lady Redhounds and the North Laurel Lady Jaguars battled it out Saturday evening.

After the first quarter, the game was tied at 15.

The Lady Redhounds slightly pulled ahead at halftime. Corbin led 35-32.

Corbin’s lead grew to six after the third quarter. The score was 58-52 as the final quarter started.

A three-pointer late in the game by North Laurel cut the lead to one, but the Lady Redhounds clung to a 76-75 win.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County woman charged in child porn case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

Latest News

WYMT Mountain Classic championship
36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic shaping up to be one to remember
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs a rebound in front of Michigan State forward Joey...
Kentucky pulls away from Yale 69-59
Betsy Layne runs away from Knott Central in second consolation game at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic