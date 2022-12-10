Corbin wins first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Girls Championship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful trophy was on the line as the girls championship game hit the Perry Central court for 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

The Corbin Lady Redhounds and the North Laurel Lady Jaguars battled it out Saturday evening.

After the first quarter, the game was tied at 15.

The Lady Redhounds slightly pulled ahead at halftime. Corbin led 35-32.

Corbin’s lead grew to six after the third quarter. The score was 58-52 as the final quarter started.

A three-pointer late in the game by North Laurel cut the lead to one, but the Lady Redhounds clung to a 76-75 win.

With the win, Corbin earned their first Mountain Classic championship.

