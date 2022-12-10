HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Championship Saturday is finally upon us at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH and we have basketball all day to get you ready for tonight’s championships

All five of Saturday’s games tipping off from Perry County Central High School in Hazard.

Our Saturday at the Classic starts at 11:00 a.m. with our first boys consolation game between Martin County and Hazard. That’s followed by our second boys consolation game between Knott Central and Betsy Layne.

The boys third place game will see Breathitt County take on Harlan County at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Then, the hardware is on the line. The girls championship between Corbin and North Laurel tips off at approximately 5:00 p.m.

And the boys championship puts a bow on a great tournament at around 7:30 p.m. as Harlan takes on Perry Central.

Here is how the bracket looks as the tournament enters its final day:

You can watch all of the action throughout both the boys and the girls tournaments on our second channel Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable company to find the channel number in your area. All the action will also be live streamed on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Also, throughout the tournament when the court is quiet, you will see the latest weather information from our new online streaming First Alert Weather Now service.

