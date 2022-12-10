HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Championship Saturday is finally upon us at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH and we have basketball all day to get you ready for tonight’s championships

All five of Saturday’s games tipping off from Perry County Central High School in Hazard.

Our Saturday at the Classic starts at 11:00 a.m. with our first boys consolation game between Martin County and Hazard. That’s followed by our second boys consolation game between Knott Central and Betsy Layne.

The boys third place game will see Breathitt County take on Harlan County at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Then, the hardware is on the line. The girls championship between Corbin and North Laurel tips off at approximately 5:00 p.m.

And the boys championship puts a bow on a great tournament at around 7:30 p.m. as Harlan takes on Perry Central.

Here is how the bracket looks as the tournament enters its final day:

You can watch all of the action throughout both the boys and the girls tournaments on our second channel Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable company to find the channel number in your area. All the action will also be live streamed on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Also, throughout the tournament when the court is quiet, you will see the latest weather information from our new online streaming First Alert Weather Now service.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County woman charged in child porn case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

Latest News

36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic - Night 6 Part 1
Food City Flashback 2021
Food City Flashback: The Mountain Classic Miracle Part 2
North Laurel places third in Game Day Small Division
Mountain spirit squads compete at KHSAA State Championships
WYMT Game of the Week
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 9, 2022