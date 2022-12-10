Challenger Learning Center hosts regional Lego robotics tournament

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky hosted a Lego robotics tournament at East Perry Elementary School today.

18 teams from the region competed with their Lego robots in various competitions. The amount of competitors was more than ever before, surprising organizers.

“We have seen a lot of sickness. We actually had more folks that hoped to be here today, but folks are resilient. They’re always hopeful. We’ve seen a lot of communities, especially with these kids that are bouncing back and excited to be part of something,” Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky Programming Director Joseph Collins said.

Six teams from the competition will move on to a state tournament.

