Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update concerning the boys third place game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

The game between the Breathitt County Bobcats and the Harlan County Black Bears was called in the fourth quarter following an injury.

A Breathitt County player was injured, and no other details were released.

When the game was called, Harlan County was leading 82-57.

