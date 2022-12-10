Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update concerning the boys third place game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

The game between the Breathitt County Bobcats and the Harlan County Black Bears was called in the fourth quarter following an injury.

A Breathitt County player was injured, and no other details were released.

When the game was called, Harlan County was leading 82-57.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County woman charged in child porn case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

Latest News

The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
WATCH: Corbin and North Laurel play in girls championship game
WYMT Mountain Classic championship
36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic shaping up to be one to remember
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs a rebound in front of Michigan State forward Joey...
Kentucky pulls away from Yale 69-59
Betsy Layne runs away from Knott Central in second consolation game at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic