Betsy Layne runs away from Knott Central in second consolation game at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Patriots played the Betsy Layne Bobcats in our second consolation game at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic on Saturday.

After the first quarter, the Bobcats led 16-11.

However, Betsy Layne stretched the lead to 22 by halftime. The score at the break was 36-14.

After three quarters, the Bobcats led 57-35.

The second consolation game was never in doubt as Betsy Layne cruised to 78-41 win over Knott Central.

