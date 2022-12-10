36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic shaping up to be one to remember

WYMT Mountain Classic championship
WYMT Mountain Classic championship(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it is a championship game or a consolation matchup, fans and players were excited to get back to an Eastern Kentucky tradition after a year of hardship.

The game of basketball has always brought a lot of joy to the region, and excitement this year is at a whole new level.

“I think our people need something. Our people went through a devastating natural disaster, and we need to get the kids back out and playing and back to their active lives,” former tournament manager Tommy Hall said.

No matter what part of the region, each team is bonded by being from the mountains, but they also want to be top dogs on the basketball court.

“We try to get the best teams from the three regions - 13, 14 and 15. Generally speaking, most of the time, that is who participates,” Tommy Hall said.

The tournament is also a way for Eastern Kentuckians to earn scholarships. The Mountain Classic Committee has given out 110 scholarships so far, with two more to come tonight.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County woman charged in child porn case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

Latest News

The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
WATCH: Corbin and North Laurel play in girls championship game
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs a rebound in front of Michigan State forward Joey...
Kentucky pulls away from Yale 69-59
Betsy Layne runs away from Knott Central in second consolation game at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic