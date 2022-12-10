36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic shaping up to be one to remember

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it is a championship game or a consolation matchup, fans and players were excited to get back to an Eastern Kentucky tradition after a year of hardship.

The game of basketball has always brought a lot of joy to the region, and excitement this year is at a whole new level.

“I think our people need something. Our people went through a devastating natural disaster, and we need to get the kids back out and playing and back to their active lives,” former tournament manager Tommy Hall said.

No matter what part of the region, each team is bonded by being from the mountains, but they also want to be top dogs on the basketball court.

“We try to get the best teams from the three regions - 13, 14 and 15. Generally speaking, most of the time, that is who participates,” Tommy Hall said.

The tournament is also a way for Eastern Kentuckians to earn scholarships. The Mountain Classic Committee has given out 110 scholarships so far, with two more to come tonight.

