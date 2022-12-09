Weekend Forecast: Scattered rain chances continue ahead of a cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cooler and drier start to Friday awaits us, but we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to rain.

Today and Tonight

It appears my cautious optimism about today being a little drier than past days this week might actually work out. Outside of a stray shower or two, most of the day looks to stay cloudy, but dry. Temperatures will also trend upward ahead of a cold front that will move in tonight and tomorrow. I do think we could see some widely scattered rain chances late this afternoon and into the evening and early overnight hours. We’ll keep an eye out. Highs top out around 60 before dropping into the upper 40s overnight under cloudy skies when it’s not raining.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks to start dry, but the rain chances again will increase into the afternoon and evening hours as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains. Those rain chances stick around into Saturday night. Keep your rain gear handy. Highs will top out in the upper 50s during the day and drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight.

The second half of the weekend features some early rain chances on Sunday, but skies will gradually clear in the afternoon hours and we could see our first peeks of sunshine in days. I’m here for it too. Highs will only top out in the mid-50s behind the front and fall into the mid-30s overnight as skies try to clear.

Extended Forecast

Sun and clouds. Two words I never thought I would be so glad to type. That is the forecast for Monday and much of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay a little cooler both days during the day and at night. We will top out in the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday and drop into the 30s on Monday night. Tuesday night will be a little different because it looks like rain chances will return ahead of a massive cold front.

This is where I’m going to stop right now. I will leave you with this: There is some model agreement that we could make a return to December, both with temperatures and conditions, by the end of next week. We’ll have more as we get a little closer. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.