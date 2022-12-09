Update: Missing man found in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Logan County, WV Sheriff’s Office posted they have found David Gray.

The post did not say what condition he was in or where he was.

Police thanked everyone who reached out to help in the search.

Original Story:

Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days.

Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m.

He was wearing jeans, black boots and a gray hoodie. Gray is 5′7″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and several tattoos.

He is possibly driving a black Ford Fusion with a damaged windshield.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 304-792-8590.

