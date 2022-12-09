Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county.

Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County.

Williamsburg Police said the incident in question happened back in April when they were called to an incident at the Williamsburg Walmart.

During the investigation, officers discovered Gregory had stolen more than $500 in merchandise after previously being told to leave the store.

We’re told she used one of her family members ID’s to avoid being arrested on warrants that were already out for her arrest.

We do not know where she will serve her sentence.

