Showers sneak back in this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It remains a soggy and overcast afternoon throughout the mountains as yet another disturbance works through the region this afternoon. We’ll yet again see a break from the rain...but not for long.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our latest round of showers is coming to an end around the region this evening, but yet another is not far off. As we see some dry time in the region tonight, we’ll drop temperatures a bit, down into the lower to middle 40s.

Clouds continue as we head into the early hours of Saturday, but as we say rain is never far off! More showers look to work into the region as we head through the afternoon and evening hours, at least for some folks close to the Tennessee/Kentucky border. Highs stay mild, into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds continue overnight as lows get back into the middle 40s.

Into Next Week

We do look to return to some semblance of dry weather as we head into the second half of the weekend. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us just stay mostly cloudy for the day on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. We’ll try to clear out overnight, allowing lows to fall back into the middle to upper 30s.

Finally, we have a return to some sunshine as we head into the day on Monday! Not far from average either, with highs near 50º or so. Overnight lows are back in the lower 30s. It won’t last, however.

We look dry during the day on Tuesday, but clouds and temperatures will be on the increase as we watch our next weathermaker make a run at us Wednesday into Thursday with the possibility for showers and storms. Highs are back in the middle 50s, with conditions cooling on the backside of this stout front late next week.

