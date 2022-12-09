Reports: Liam Coen heading back to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen is returning to Kentucky in the same position, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday.

In Coen’s only season as Offensive Coordinator last season, the Wildcats went 10-3 and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky finished fifth in the SEC in scoring last season, averaging 32.3 points per game.

Rams OC Liam Coen assisted in Baker Mayfield’s rushed prep for TNF dramatics but he is headed back to @UKFootball as OC, he job he had in 2021, according to sources. UK fans can relax. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 9, 2022

