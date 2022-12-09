Reports: Liam Coen heading back to Kentucky

Will Levis and Liam Coen.
Will Levis and Liam Coen.(WKYT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen is returning to Kentucky in the same position, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday.

In Coen’s only season as Offensive Coordinator last season, the Wildcats went 10-3 and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky finished fifth in the SEC in scoring last season, averaging 32.3 points per game.

