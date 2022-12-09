Police in Logan County, WV searching for missing man

Photo Courtesy: Logan County, WV Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Logan County, WV Sheriff's Office Facebook(Logan County, WV Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days.

Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m.

He was wearing jeans, black boots and a gray hoodie. Gray is 5′7″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and several tattoos.

He is possibly driving a black Ford Fusion with a damaged windshield.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 304-792-8590.

