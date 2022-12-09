North Laurel girls book trip to WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic championship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re wrapping up night four at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH tips off with a battle of Lady Jaguars.

Thursday night’s nightcap pitted the North Laurel against Floyd Central for the right to play in Saturday’s championship game.

Back and forth this one from the opening tip, but North Laurel took a bit of an edge through the first quarter. Floyd Central continued to fight hard, but North Laurel took a 24-16 first quarter lead back to the sidelines.

North Laurel kept the foot on the gas through the second quarter, extending the lead to 10 at one point and eventually 20. North Laurel would go into the locker room with a 46-22 lead.

As the game went into the second half, North Laurel’s pace slowed very little. After three quarters, North Laurel led 66-37.

North Laurel’s lead officially hit 30 early on in the fourth quarter as North Laurel dominated throughout the period. The final count would end up at 89-49.

North Laurel will advance to the girls championship game to take on Corbin. The championship game will tip off around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Floyd Central will play in the girls third place game against Jackson County, tipoff is set for Friday night at 5:00 p.m.

