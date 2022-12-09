New lawsuit filed by workers in Ky. factory hit by tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A group of workers at a Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a tornado have filed a second lawsuit.

They say they were not allowed to leave work before the tornado slammed into the Mayfield Consumer Products plant nearly one year ago.

The suit filed Thursday accuses the company and one of its supervisors of false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

A company spokesman says they had not reviewed the new lawsuit.

The company has said a supervisor accused of telling employees they could not leave was enforcing a shelter in place policy.

