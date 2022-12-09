Mother, boyfriend plead guilty to sex charges involving young child
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Two people pleaded guilty to sex charges involving a young child in Laurel County.
28-year-old Jessica O’Dell and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Donald Collins, were charged back in February 2021.
Investigators say the two had sex with a child.
Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy charges. O’Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy.
Both face a recommended 30-year sentence.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
