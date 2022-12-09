Mother, boyfriend plead guilty to sex charges involving young child

22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell..
22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell..(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Two people pleaded guilty to sex charges involving a young child in Laurel County.

28-year-old Jessica O’Dell and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Donald Collins, were charged back in February 2021.

Investigators say the two had sex with a child.

Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy charges. O’Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy.

Both face a recommended 30-year sentence.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County
The Bogus Beggar
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Weekend Forecast: Scattered rain chances continue ahead of a cold front
KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County
New lawsuit filed by workers in Ky. factory hit by tornado
Whitesburg Miracle on Main Street Preview - December 8, 2022
Whitesburg Miracle on Main Street Preview - December 8, 2022