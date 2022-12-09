London church puts together yearly Christmas tradition for locals

London nativity scene
London nativity scene(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith Assembly of God Church in London is once again bringing locals a visual representation of Bethlehem when Jesus was born.

“What we really want to accomplish here is to bring the story of Christmas to life. The story that kids are read throughout their lifetime as they’re going to bed,” church member Danielle Smoot said.

Some have been part of this tradition since it started, others are just now getting a look for themselves.

“I’ve seen some nativities set up, but nothing like this. I watched them as they put it up. They have been so precise and so particular in the way they did things in levels and measurements and everything,” Associate Pastor Larry Meade said.

Each site shows the creativity behind their ideas.

“We’ve got a lot of creative people in our church. So, they have just kept adding and adding, and we have some great contractors within the church, and so they built the stages and everything that we have,” church member Lola Reed said.

Each setting shows the Christmas story was not a scene full of rainbows or sunshine.

“All of the buildings and the manger. Yes, he definitely was not in a hotel,” Lola Reed said.

Even with rainy conditions, cars were lined up throughout the night as locals celebrated a story they love.

