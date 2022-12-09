Less demand driving gas prices down, AAA says

AAA Bluegrass says less demand for oil is driving prices down. They say it’s primarily because...
AAA Bluegrass says less demand for oil is driving prices down. They say it’s primarily because of global issues such as COVID-19-related lockdowns in China keeping people from driving there.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Chances are you have noticed less pain at the pump lately.

Gas prices are falling, and you might be paying less than $3 a gallon in some places.

In London, Ky., just off Interstate 75, gas is between $2.87 to $2.91 a gallon Friday afternoon. Diesel is still almost $5 a gallon. Nationwide, prices are just over $3 a gallon, a much different situation than it was last summer.

AAA Bluegrass says less demand for oil is driving prices down. They say it’s primarily because of global issues such as COVID-19-related lockdowns in China keeping people from driving there.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas is found in western Kentucky, around $2.39 a gallon, to well over $3 a gallon in the Louisville area.

AAA Bluegrass expects prices to stay lower into the new year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
The Bogus Beggar
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County

Latest News

Shop with a Trooper - 4:00 p.m.
Shop with a Trooper - 4:00 p.m.
Gas Prices - 4:30 p.m.
Gas Prices - 4:30 p.m.
Flood debris remains in EKY
Eastern Kentuckians concerned as flood debris remains over four months later
Schools closing due to illness.
Closed for illness: Perry County starts Christmas break early