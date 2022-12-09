KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization

Troopers Michael Sanguigni (left) and Billy Ball (right) were shot earlier this year while...
Troopers Michael Sanguigni (left) and Billy Ball (right) were shot earlier this year while responding to two separate public safety emergencies during which their ballistic vests shielded them from the gunfire.(Kentucky State Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization recently recognized one of the Kentucky State Police troopers who was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Floyd County.

Trooper Billy Ball, who is based out of the KSP post in Pikeville, was recently inducted into the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) DuPont Kevlar Survivors’ Club.

As part of the criteria to be inducted, an officer must have survived a potentially life-threatening incident by wearing personal body armor.

In June 2022, Trooper Ball responded to an active shooter incident in Allen. Shortly after he arrived on scene, he tried to locate the suspect and was shot in his right shoulder. He was wearing his vest during the shooting and was able to make a full recovery. Three other officers and a police K-9 were killed.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and inducted into the DuPont Kevlar Survivors’ Club. I am thankful for the protective ballistic vests that our agency provided to keep me safe,” Ball said in a news release.

Another KSP trooper, Michael Sanguigni, was also recognized and inducted into the organization. He survived a shooting in Cynthiana during a traffic stop where he was shot four times, with his vest stopping three of the bullets.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

