‘It means everything’: Kids participate in Shop With a Trooper

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard held its Shop With a Trooper event Thursday and Friday.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said fundraisers they host throughout the year make it possible for them to give kids Christmas gifts.

He said the troopers who participated volunteered their own time to give back. Gayheart added this is their favorite time of year.

”It means everything, I mean that’s what we are here to do,” he said. “When you can get that smile it makes it even better, and all the hard work you put in through the year, it makes it worth it.”

During the past two days, Post 13 served more than 90 kids from Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry Counties.

