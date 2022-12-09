‘It means everything’: Kids participate in Shop With a Trooper

‘It means everything’: Kids participate in Shop With a Trooper
‘It means everything’: Kids participate in Shop With a Trooper(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard held its Shop With a Trooper event Thursday and Friday.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said fundraisers they host throughout the year make it possible for them to give kids Christmas gifts.

He said the troopers who participated volunteered their own time to give back. Gayheart added this is their favorite time of year.

”It means everything, I mean that’s what we are here to do,” he said. “When you can get that smile it makes it even better, and all the hard work you put in through the year, it makes it worth it.”

During the past two days, Post 13 served more than 90 kids from Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry Counties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County
The Bogus Beggar
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Logan County, WV Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Missing man found in Logan County, WV
Troopers Michael Sanguigni (left) and Billy Ball (right) were shot earlier this year while...
KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools
Eastern Kentucky high school recognized as Purple Star School