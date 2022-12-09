‘A great honor’: Pike County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central High School senior Hunter Adkins is planning for the future, with a dream of working in radiology.

“The way I really got into this career is one of my friend’s fathers is a radiologist, and I always saw that he always had time for his kids- and like what they do- so, I see that I can have time to have a career and a family,” Adkins said.

That idea of connection is something Adkins said has been important to him in all of his chapters, from basketball, to baseball, to his search for the right college.

”It’s just a way to learn, like, how to become like the person that I want to be,” he said.

Now, with his senior year half finished, Adkins said he is excited about the future to come.

“This high school, it feels like it’s a lot about the education aspect and more about like the connections that you make with people,” he said. “It feels like you really grow as a person here.”

To help in that transition, Adkins will receive a scholarship from the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Committee. The Hawk is one of three students recognized with the Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship, which honors one of WYMT’s founders.

Though he does not plan to go into broadcasting or news, Adkins said those careers play an important role in spreading the information he hopes to be part of collecting in the medical field.

He said his dream is to finish school, take on medical school and become a radiologist for the people in his hometown.

“I just see it as a as a great honor and as a way to further myself through education and hopefully give back to my community through the work that I plan on doing,” he said. “I just hope to help people and then eventually, if I get into a good financial state, I could possibly give back through this scholarship to kids who need it.”

Adkins said it was a blessing to be one of the three students chosen for the Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship. You can also check out the stories about the Jenkins Independent student and the South Laurel student.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.