Fighting for a spot in the final, Mountain Classic Boys semis

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the final four boys’ teams will battle it out for a shot at the Mountain Classic title.

Breathitt County is scheduled to play Harlan at 6:45 p.m., and host Perry Central will take on Harlan County at 8:30 p.m.

The Perry Central Commodores are the reigning Mountain Classic champions. Perry Central Head Coach Shannon Hoskins hopes to use that experience to his advantage.

“We have some returners off that team that did really well in the tournament last year, and we are excited about the opportunity to repeat, but it’s going to be a task to get there, if we can get there,” he said.

Hoskins also knows the importance of winning a tournament like the Mountain Classic, for his team and the community.

“The WYMT is the biggest tournament in some of these people’s eyes that we play in year in, year out because they get to come, they are a part of it, the community is a part of it, and the nostalgia of it from all the winning teams that has came from Perry Central to win it,” said Hoskins.

The third place matchup will be Saturday at 3:00 p.m. followed by the boys championship game at 7:30 p.m.

