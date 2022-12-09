EKCEP executive director announces retirement, search underway for successor

EKCEP Executive Director Jeff Whitehead recently announced his retirement following a 31-year career in workforce development.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The longtime leader of a well-known economic development organization in Eastern Kentucky is retiring from his post.

Jeff Whitehead has worked with the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, or EKCEP, for more than 20 years and served as executive director for the last 15. He has served in the workforce development field for more than 30 years.

Whitehead made the announcement at the joint meeting between the EKCEP Board of Directors at the Eastern Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board Thursday in Hazard.

“I just can’t say enough about my love for Eastern Kentucky and the people that I’ve had the privilege of working with over these 31 years,” Whitehead said in a news release. “It’s been a great honor.”

His retirement will start on March 1st, 2023.

You can read the news release and find out more information to apply for the position here.

