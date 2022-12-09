Eastern Kentucky high school recognized as Purple Star School

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools(Floyd County Schools)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State and local leaders were in Floyd County this week to announce a special honor that is only given to schools that meet specific requirements.

During a ceremony Thursday, military leaders designated Floyd Central High School as a Purple Star School.

In order to qualify for the designation, the school has to host at least one military recognition event each year, post military resources on its webpage and have a dedicated staff member to serve as a military youth liaison.

Retired Brigadier General Steve Bullard, the Chief of Staff for the Kentucky Air National Guard in Frankfort, was the keynote speaker. Bullard mentioned that Floyd Central was the first school in our region to take part in the new effort, which is in its first year in Kentucky.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said she is proud of the staff at the school for their work to make the designation happen.

You can read the news release and see pictures from the event below.

Officials with the school system also posted a video of the ceremony on their Facebook page. You can find that here.

