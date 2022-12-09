Eastern Kentuckians concerned as flood debris remains over four months later

Flood debris remains in EKY
Flood debris remains in EKY(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While the sound of water flowing through river banks might sound refreshing, the debris remaining four months after the July flood continues to cover up nature’s beauty.

“They could have a crew on every creek in the county cleaning this place up. We got so much debris still here, and people hurting. It’s just terrible,” Letcher County native Robert Lewis said.

Heavy equipment sits in makeshift roadways along streams, but locals fear there are not enough people around to use them.

“We need the contractors in here. Let them clean these streams like they need to be cleaned, because there’s so much debris, and trash is washed down,” Robert Lewis said.

Debris removal could become harder during the winter months as temperatures drop.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

We reached out to state officials to see how they plan on removing debris through cold temperatures, but we have not yet heard back.

