Downtown Whitesburg celebrates resilience this holiday season

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Whitesburg celebrated its “Miracle on Main Street” Friday.

The celebration happened more than four months following the historic flooding that left downtown Whitesburg covered in four feet of water.

On Friday, the holiday festivities were underway. Employees said it was exciting to see vendors and community members fill the streets.

“We are rebuilding and there’s a new hope and people are excited about coming downtown and that’s why we went with that theme for this year,” said Lee Adams and Amanda Hammonds, city of Whitesburg employees.

One local business owner, Chris Caudill, said seeing people in downtown shopping and enjoying each other meant everything to him.

“We lost everything in the flood, you know, I lost all my popcorn and stuff and everything. You know the town suffered; the whole community suffered,” he said. “We’ll all come back, and everybody will be stronger. We’ll build back better and bigger.”

Other community members said Christmas spirit was in the air on Friday.

“I mean we’ve went through a terrible disaster and to see people come together, smiling it’s good to see,” said Maranda Webb and Natasha Krahenbuhl. “Yeah, so I live here in town, so I was flooded, my house was flooded. So, it’s nice to see everyone happy.”

