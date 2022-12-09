Corbin cruises over Jackson County in first girls semifinal of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls semifinals have begun at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

Thursday night’s first semifinal game pitted the Corbin Lady Redhounds against the Jackson County Lady Generals for the right to play in Saturday’s championship.

A close start to the ballgame with the Jackson County lead being just one point at the first media timeout. However, the Lady Redhounds would come back and take a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A strong second quarter for the Lady Redhounds kept Corbin on top at the half, by more than double in fact at 31-15.

Corbin’s control continue in the second half with the Lady Redhounds dominating the game in the third quarter, leading after 24 minutes 46-25.

The fourth quarter was also all Corbin, though Jackson County did put up a fight until the end. However, Corbin emerged victorious 54-41.

Corbin will advance to the girls championship game to take on the winner of Thursday’s second semifinal between North Laurel and Floyd Central. The championship game will tip off around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Jackson County will play in the girls third place game set for Friday night at 5:00 p.m.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

Our own Courtney Layne Brewer caught up with both teams after the game, you can see what they had to say below:

Jackson County:

Corbin:

