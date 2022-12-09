HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The boys are back on the court at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH, and they are part of an action-packed night to see who moves on to Saturday’s championship game.

All three of tonight’s games tipping off from Perry County Central High School in Hazard.

Getting started this evening at 5:00 p.m. is the girls third place game between Jackson County and Floyd Central.

Our first boys semifinal tips off around 6:45 p.m. between the Breathitt County Bobcats and the Harlan Green Dragons

At approximately 8:30 p.m., our second boys semifinal tips off, featuring the Harlan County Black Bears facing off against the tournament hosts and defending champion Perry Central Commodores

Here is how the bracket looks as the girls tournament resumes:

You can watch all of the action throughout both the boys and the girls tournaments on our second channel Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable company to find the channel number in your area. All the action will also be live streamed on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Also, throughout the tournament when the court is quiet, you will see the latest weather information from our new online streaming First Alert Weather Now service.

