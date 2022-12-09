Bell County woman charged in child porn case

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky woman is facing some serious charges in relation to an ongoing investigation involving child pornography.

Kentucky State Police arrested Madison Mason, 19, of Middlesboro, on Thursday.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started an undercover investigation of Mason recently after discovering she was sharing the images with others on the internet.

Troopers took equipment used in the crime to the state digital forensic laboratory to examine it.

Mason is charged with two counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12. The charge is a felony and could lead to up to ten years in prison if she is convicted.

She was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

