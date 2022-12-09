‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Animal shelters remind folks to adopt this holiday season

Officials also say pets are also a life-long commitment and not just Christmas presents.
Officials also say pets are also a life-long commitment and not just Christmas presents.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Christmas rolls around each year, many families are adding new pets to their household, but it is important to adopt from local shelters rather than visiting a pet shop.

“It’s very important that we adopt and don’t shop. You know, there are so many precious animals that need a home,” said Floyd County Fiscal Court Special Projects Coordinator Missy Allen.

Allen added, rather than adopting and returning the animal after the holidays, you are finding a lifelong friend.

“I think a lot of times people get all excited when they see a puppy, I do, but they don’t think about the long-term commitment,” said Allen. “You’re young and you get a puppy, but then 15 years later, you’re getting grey and the dogs getting grey, and I think people don’t realize what a long-term commitment it is.”

Making a difference in the lives of these animals, while also helping your local shelter.

“It’s important to be able to adopt locally and it just helps- it helps the pets, it helps the shelter, and it just makes the difference,” said Allen.

Allen also said there will be photos with Santa on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center, and all proceeds will benefit the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
The Bogus Beggar
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County

Latest News

Gas Prices - 4:30 p.m.
Gas Prices - 4:30 p.m.
Shop with a Trooper - 4:00 p.m.
Shop with a Trooper - 4:00 p.m.
Four tornadoes hit Boyle County, and the EF-2 seriously damaged the Danville-Boyle County...
Danville mayor looks back on tornadoes one year later
DOWNTOWN WHITESBURG
Downtown Whitesburg celebrates resilience this holiday season