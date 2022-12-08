‘We want answers’: Broken bridges leave family stranded due to heavy rain

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Damaged bridges from the July flooding left people stranded in Breathitt County.

Michelle McDaniel and Patricia Wilson said their sister has been stuck at her house with her family since the rain started earlier this week.

They say their sisters walking bridge and driving bridge were both destroyed during the flood more than 4 months ago, and with lack of help from FEMA and county officials which left their sister, and her family are stranded until the rain stops.

“Trying to get help from FEMA and the county so far no one has reached out to help,” said Michelle McDaniel.

McDaniel said the low water bridge is prone to flood, but their parents and sister have lived on that property for many years and never dealt with being stranded until now.

“People has asking why you want to stay over here? Why don’t you just move somewhere else, but we’ve lived here I’m 48-years-old and we’ve lived here forever,” said McDaniel. “So, she doesn’t want to go anywhere else this is home.”

They said they know their sister is not the only one.

“I know there’s more people like at 476 and different places that’s in the same situation as my sister. They have no access to their home will fix the bridges and I just feel like there’s more needs than they say there is,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel and Wilson said their sister tried contacting FEMA several times, but has still not received an answer on when, or even if help might arrive.

