Tickets for Railbird 2023 sell out in hours

The festival used to take place at Keeneland but, after issues with water stations and logistics, it decided to move to the Red Mile.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Presale tickets for Railbird 2023 went on sale Thursday and sold out in just a few hours.

Railbird posted that tickets to the two-day festival sold out before 4 p.m. They went on sale at noon.

The festival is coming back after a one-year hiatus.

The festival used to take place at Keeneland but, after issues with water stations and logistics, it decided to move to the Red Mile.

This year’s lineup includes Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Weezer and Sheryl Crow.

The festival is on June 3rd and 4th.

