Southwest Virginia man sentenced to life in prison on child sex abuse charges

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia jury sentenced a man to two life sentences in prison earlier this week for his role in a sex abuse case involving a child.

John Moore of Duffield was previously convicted in August of sexually assaulting a child in Lee County in 2021.

Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin released a statement about the ruling, which reads, in part, “As we have done in other similar cases, we charged the defendant in such a way that he would receive a mandatory life sentence if convicted, so there was no question about what the sentence would be since he was previously found guilty of the charges.”

You can read the rest of the statement below.

Release from the Lee County, Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney about the conviction of John Moore earlier this week. (Lee County, Virginia Commonwealth Attorney)

Moore will serve out his sentence at the Virginia Penitentiary.

