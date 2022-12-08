Southwest Virginia man sentenced to life in prison on child sex abuse charges

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia jury sentenced a man to two life sentences in prison earlier this week for his role in a sex abuse case involving a child.

John Moore of Duffield was previously convicted in August of sexually assaulting a child in Lee County in 2021.

Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin released a statement about the ruling, which reads, in part, “As we have done in other similar cases, we charged the defendant in such a way that he would receive a mandatory life sentence if convicted, so there was no question about what the sentence would be since he was previously found guilty of the charges.”

You can read the rest of the statement below.

Release from the Lee County, Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney about the conviction of John...
Release from the Lee County, Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney about the conviction of John Moore earlier this week.(Lee County, Virginia Commonwealth Attorney)

Moore will serve out his sentence at the Virginia Penitentiary.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances continue, heavy at times later today
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook
First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County
Dylan Jarvis
One injured, one charged during recent assault
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says