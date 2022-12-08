Rain or Shine: City of Whitesburg to host ‘Miracle on Main Street’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg is hosting its Miracle on Main Street on Friday.

It kicks off with The Mistletoe Market where local vendors will line Main Street or set up inside some of the businesses downtown.

The market is from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The city is encouraging people to shop locally this year.

”There’s a renewed hope, people are rebuilding,” said Lee Adams with the City of Whitesburg. “It’s a wonderful time to be a part of the City of Whitesburg.”

The city’s Christmas parade kicks off Friday at 6:00 p.m.

CANE Kitchen will have a free community dinner after the parade.

