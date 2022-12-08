Rain chances continue, heavy at times later today

WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:49 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More soggy weather is on the way for the next couple of days, but some relief is in sight for this weekend.

Today and Tonight

After starting the day drier and mild, today will be similar to yesterday when it comes to temperatures. I don’t think we will get as warm this afternoon as the rain chances pick up. The stalled front that was off to our west yesterday moved through overnight. Another one is nearby, which means once our showers get rolling again later this morning, they could be heavy at times. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams and keep the WYMT First Alert Weather app handy, just in case. We will start the day in the low 50s and only get to around 55 this afternoon.

Tonight, rain chances will continue, especially early before tapering off at times overnight. It will be an off-and-on again rain as lows drop to around 50.

Extended Forecast

Our rain chances will follow us into Friday, but I’m hopeful they wrap up or wind down some in the early afternoon hours. Highs will climb a little bit, topping out near 60 in the afternoon hours. Some spotty chances are possible Friday night, but I think most stay dry. Lows will drop to around 50.

The weekend will start dry on Saturday, but I don’t believe it will stay that way. Rain chances will pick back up into the afternoon and evening hours as the next system passes through the region between Saturday night and Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s before dropping into the mid to upper 40s Saturday night.

Outside of a stray shower Sunday morning, most of the last part of the weekend looks dry and cooler. We might even see some sunshine later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s before dropping into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

The first couple of days of next week start mainly dry before more rain chances move back into the forecast Tuesday evening.

