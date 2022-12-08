Police department asking for help to find missing truck

COEBURN, Va. (WYMT) - Police in one Southwest Virginia community are asking for your help to find a stolen truck.

Police in Coeburn say they are looking for a 2006 Chevy Silverado 3500 Crew Cab that was stolen from outside town hall early Wednesday morning.

The truck is red, has a silver flatbed, silver toolboxes and a 30 gallon diesel tank attached to the flatbed.

The license plate number is VA UA85856.

If you have any information about where the truck might be, you are asked to call the Coeburn Police Department at 276-395-2111 or the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3756.

