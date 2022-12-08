Police department asking for help to find missing truck

Photo Courtesy: Coeburn Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Coeburn Police Department Facebook(Coeburn Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COEBURN, Va. (WYMT) - Police in one Southwest Virginia community are asking for your help to find a stolen truck.

Police in Coeburn say they are looking for a 2006 Chevy Silverado 3500 Crew Cab that was stolen from outside town hall early Wednesday morning.

The truck is red, has a silver flatbed, silver toolboxes and a 30 gallon diesel tank attached to the flatbed.

The license plate number is VA UA85856.

If you have any information about where the truck might be, you are asked to call the Coeburn Police Department at 276-395-2111 or the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3756.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says

Latest News

Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
‘Opportunities to make people’s lives better’ Gov. Beshear talks EKY flood recovery with Lexington newspaper
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances continue, heavy at times later today
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to life in prison on child sex abuse charges