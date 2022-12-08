Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

The Bogus Beggar
The Bogus Beggar(Shaey Adkins May)
By Dakota Makres and Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky.

Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday.

They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is out of Pikeville right now.

The Bogus Beggar, aka Gary Thompson, has a long history in Kentucky.

Our sister station WAVE News in Louisville has followed Thompson’s story for several years. He was jailed and chased out of places all across Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”

You can watch more about Thompson here.

‘The Bogus Beggar’ spotted in Eastern Ky.
‘The Bogus Beggar’ spotted in Eastern Ky.(Shaey Adkins May)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

City of Whitesburg to host ‘Miracle on Main Street’
Rain or Shine: City of Whitesburg to host ‘Miracle on Main Street’
Fire generic
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
It’s been almost a year since deadly tornadoes went through parts of Kentucky. Here is what an...
Nearly one year later, some Ky. families still trying to clean up from December tornado
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative