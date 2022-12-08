Perry Central advances in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s the hosts in the nightcap of night three of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH tips off tonight with two great games.

The hosts and defending Mountain Classic champion Perry Central Commodores taking on the Betsy Layne Bobcats.

A close one out of the gate, with each team having an answer for the other during the first quarter, Perry Central grabbed the lead 10-7 after a frame.

However, Betsy Layne would heat up to start the second quarter, quickly taking the lead as the second quarter started. But Perry Central would turn it on throughout the second eight minutes, with the lead reaching double digits late in the period. Perry Central would lead 31-22 at the halftime break.

Betsy Layne would get a few points closer through the third quarter, but the lead for the Commodores would hold up through the fourth quarter. Perry Central takes the next step to defend their 2021 Mountain Classic title with a 78-67 win.

Perry Central moves on to Friday night’s second boys semifinal to play the winner of Harlan County. That game will tip off at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Betsy Layne will play in the second boys consolation game against Knott Central. That game will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

