‘Opportunities to make people’s lives better’ Gov. Beshear talks EKY flood recovery with Lexington newspaper

Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and Bill Estep
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - Gov. Andy Beshear sat down with the Lexington Herald-Leader this week to talk about ongoing recovery efforts from July’s historic flooding in our region.

In an interview with reporter Bill Estep, the governor discussed the biggest challenges in the cleanup, which he says are creating new housing and repairing infrastructure.

“We’re gonna have a lot of opportunities to make people’s lives better,” Beshear said in the interview. “We’re going to have to build new neighborhoods.”

The governor told Estep he did not have an estimate yet on how much additional money the state might need from the General Assembly with the upcoming session because not all of the money they approved during the special session back in the fall has been spent yet.

There also is a pending measure in Congress that could mean more funding for the state to use for flood recovery efforts.

You can watch more of Governor Beshear’s interview with the newspaper in the video below.

You can read the article here.

