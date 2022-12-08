One more round of showers before a brief break from rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a soggy December throughout the mountains so far. We will continue to see the potential for more showers as we head through this work week’s finish line.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We are once again awaiting the arrival of a cold front throughout the region as we head through tonight. Showers will continue to overspread the region from west to east as the night wears on. Lows will continue to stay where our daytime highs should be in the lower to middle 50s.

As the front approaches, we’ll continue to see showers through the early hours of Friday. At the same time, gusty south winds will continue to bring warm air back to the mountains, allowing temperatures to surge up into the lower to middle 60s for daytime highs. However, once the front pushes through the region, temperatures will begin to fall back through the 50s. We’ll dry out during the evening and into the overnight as temperatures fall back into the middle 40s.

Weekend and Beyond

Our brief break from the showers continues through the daylight hours of Saturday as we spend the weekend opener in between systems. However, clouds remain as temperatures are stuck below average in the middle 40s. Clouds will give way to more showers as soon as Saturday night, but the stray chances look to move in in earnest as we head into Sunday. Highs stay in the lower 50s to close out the weekend.

A few scattered showers remain possible on Monday afternoon, but the next big rain chance looks to work our way as a stout frontal system pushes in for the middle and later part of the week. With temperatures looking like they’re headed back into the lower to middle 60s, we’ll have to keep an eye on the possibility for a storm or two.

