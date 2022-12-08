One injured, one charged during recent assault

Dylan Jarvis
Dylan Jarvis(Whitley County Det. Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault.

Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23.

Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received minor injuries.

Police said two juveniles were inside the apartment when the assault happened.

Jarvis is charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcohol intoxication.

Jarvis was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

