One injured, one charged during recent assault
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault.
Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call.
When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23.
Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received minor injuries.
Police said two juveniles were inside the apartment when the assault happened.
Jarvis is charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcohol intoxication.
Jarvis was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.