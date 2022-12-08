Nearly one year later, some Ky. families still trying to clean up from December tornado

It’s been almost a year since deadly tornadoes went through parts of Kentucky. Here is what an area of Taylor County hit hard by the twister looks like new.(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one year has passed since deadly tornadoes ripped through parts of Kentucky.

Dozens of homes were heavily damaged or destroyed in Taylor County.

Families there have been working to rebuild for months now while others are still waiting.

The Pleasant Hill and Sanders Road areas look much different than they did this time last year. The tornado leveled many homes, leaving only the foundation.

More than 60 homes were either damaged or destroyed.

The Wilson family was one of those who lost their home.

When we talked to them in June, the home was well under construction and they said they hoped to be back inside by Christmas.

They say the goal is close to being met.

Taylor County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Dooley said many families have struggled with the supply chain and the cost to rebuild, with lumber and building supplies being much more expensive.

Dooley also said FEMA has been difficult to work with. He said they are limited in what they will pay to replace.

